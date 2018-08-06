New motors event in Bexhill celebrates the VW

Fans of VW Beetles and classic camper vans are in for a treat in Bexhill on Saturday, August 11 with a free dub fest at the De La Warr Pavilion.

This is a brand new all-day event and apart from gorgeous motors to drool over, there will be live music and an outdoor film screening.

VW owners will ‘show‘n’shine’ in the DLWP car park from 10am and visitors can enjoy music by DJ Wendy May’s Locomotion and live music from Bobby Fuego’s Fat Fingers Of Funk on the terrace from noon.

In the evening there will be free family activities prior to a screening of the classic VW movie The Love Bug (1968) at sunset. In the film, ace car driver Jim Douglas and his philosophical mechanic, Tennessee Steinmetz, find themselves in possession of a white Volkswagen Beetle that seems to have a mind and spirit of its own - Herbie.

There will be VW related businesses on the DLWP Terrace as well as food and drink.

The event is supported by Combe Valley Campers.

