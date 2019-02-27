New drawing and painting classes in Winchelsea Beach

Artist Anna Wilson-Patterson is launching a series of classes for adults at the former Gopsall Pottery on Morlais Ridge in Winchelsea Beach.

A qualified art teacher and painter of local coastal scenes often featuring her rescue greyhounds, Anna said: “The two acre rustic and tranquil site offers a wealth of subjects for inspiration.”

Anna met the potter Mike and Margot Crosby-Jones when they visited her Open Studio in Fairlight in 2013. Sadly Mike died the following year,

however Anna kept in touch with Margot, an artist and calligrapher, and they hatched a plan to run art classes together.

At the front of the property is Dot Cottage, used for many years as a Norwegian writers’ retreat, so the new art classes build on this idea of

offering opportunities for creative people to come together.

For those who would like a day out, there are classes on the first Saturday of the month, where adults of all skill levels can try their

hand at drawing and painting. On the first Wednesday of each month is the year long course for those who want to draw and paint regularly. Students will produce a body of work, plus build momentum to regularly practice at home, having been inspired by their day at the Pottery. There will be films to watch online, books to share and drawing homework.

For prices or to book please email Anna at anna.wilsonpatterson@gmail.com.

