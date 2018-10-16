Meet makers and experts of Sussex Guild in craft show

“If you are interested in excellence, if you are interested in the creative spirit at its best, then visit this event”.

That’s according to Sam Fanaroff, founder member of the Sussex Guild, ahead of its Contemporary Craft Show at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill at the weekend.

For the third year members of the Sussex Guild will be exhibiting fine crafts in the auditorium.

Visitors are welcome to come and meet the designer makers of the Sussex Guild and see beautifully made crafts including ceramics, furniture, glass, jewellery, printmaking, woodwork and a variety of textiles.

The Contemporary Craft Show is on the weekend of Saturday October 20 and Sunday October 21, from 10-5pm. Work can be purchased or commissioned. Admission is £3, with students and children free, your ticket allows readmission throughout the weekend.

To find out more visit www.thesussexguild.co.uk.

