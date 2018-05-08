Last chance to enter British Minigolf Championships

The British Minigolf Championships will take place this weekend on the pirate course at Hastings Adventure Golf.

The British Woman, Senior and Youth trophies will also be up for grabs over the tournament on Saturday, May 12 and Sunday, May 13.

This will be the third time the tournament has been played on the Pirate course , with the town having previously hosted the event in 2012 and 2015.

The competition is open to all levels and abilities.

Scott Lancley, chairman of the British Minigolf Association, said: “As this year marks the 20th anniversary of the British Minigolf Association, the entry fee has been reduced to £19.98 for the two-day event.

“This will be made up of eight rounds, consisting of four rounds each day.”

The tournament is accepting entries up to Wednesday, May 9. After that, no entries will be accepted.

There will then be a live Facebook draw on Thursday on the British Minigolf Association Facebook Page.

Friday is a designated practice day where players pay a day rate of £12.

The event tees off at 10.00am on Saturday which involves a rolling start with groups of two or three players, all starting at hole one, going out at four-minute intervals.

Scott said: “Spectators are more than welcome to watch the action unfold.

“There will also be a scorers hut, where the Executive Committee will be happy to answer any questions.”

The estimated finish time for the final group of the fourth round on Saturday is 4.00pm.

Sunday will consist of four further rounds for all players, with play starting at 9.00am.

Scott added: “This event would not be possible without the generous support of Simon Tompkins and his team at Hastings Adventure Golf.”

If you are interested in signing up and taking part in the tournament, further information, including how to enter the tournament, can be found at www.minigolf.org under the upcoming events section.

Written by Kieran McGinley.