Images ranging from Captain Kirk to Peter Blake inside a riot of colour

Mixed media collage artist Anna Bachène is from next week exhibiting her work at Zoom Arts Gallery, in Warrior Square Station, St Leonards.

She will be showing work from June 26 until July 7, which can be seen from 10.30am through to 4.30pm, in an exciting and vibrant exhibition showcasing new original and affordable work with an exciting shift in colour - and where else could you meet Cary Grant, Captain Kirk, Princess Diana and the last Czar of Russia sharing a single canvas?

Limited edition signed prints of her artwork will make up a large part of this exhibition and will be selling at £25. Small icons, boxes and cards will also be on sale. Zoom Arts group is open to anyone - artist, photographer, or crafts person - to join, but is mainly aimed at those who cannot afford gallery fees. All members contribute £5 a month allowing the group to function and all members get the opportunity to showcase their work.

A St Leonards resident since 2010, Anna lived for many years in the culturally vibrant area of Brixton. At art college she studied stained glass, kiln formed glass and interior design. Always seeking to explore new methods and principles of design, her further studies included mosaics, decoupage, metal sculpture and jewellery.

Throughout her career, Anna has travelled extensively, absorbing many exotic art influences, ranging from Islamic tiles to Russian icons. All of this is reflected in her own art, along with her hunger for colour and passion for unique fabrics.

When she moved to St Leonards, she and a like-minded friend formed Collectable Icons, creating pieces with both religious and contemporary themes. These are still part of her output, but over the past few years her mixed media focus has moved forward to include larger abstract pieces, often merging painting with collage.

A Zoom member for five years, Anna has exhibited in London, Hastings and St Leonards. She said: “Sometimes I like to create crowd scenes, mixing people from different centuries and cultures in unusual situations. I have been greatly influenced by artists like Peter Blake, Richard Hamilton and Steve Farthing.”

The private view is on Friday June 29, 7-9.30pm.