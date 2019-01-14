Identity workshops in Hastings explored culture, heritage and place

Since October 2018, a group of local residents associated with The Links Project and Bulgarians in Hastings and St Leonards have been participating in weekly arts workshops led by Hastings based artists Christine Gist and Jilliene Sellner.

Identity Workshops were about celebrating culture, heritage and place.

The events took place at Cafe Grand Rue de Pera and See Spray Gallery, Queens Road and were developed by Hastings arts organisation, Tempo Arts Ltd.

Workshop participants include Boris Atanasov, Victoria Cristal, Lyudmila Georgieva, Ivan Ivanov, Michelle McCauley, Nadja Petrova, Rozisa Petrova, Aditi Singh and Paloma Sourtchev.

Christine Gist, one of Tempo Arts directors, commented: “The workshops have been developed from Identity: a collaboration between artists from Hastings and Dordrecht (Nl) - twin towns since 1982 which was at The SPACE in St Leonards during October 2018. We wanted to create artistic opportunities for the local community where the theme Identity could be interpreted through individual responses and personal histories”.

The works created will be on exhibit at See Spray Gallery, 1st floor, 153-154 Queens Road, Hastings TN34 1RN from Tuesday January 22 until Wednesday January 30, from 10-4pm. The launch event takes place this weekend on Saturday January 19 at 6pm and all are welcome.

The workshops received public funding from The National Lottery through Arts Council England, East Sussex County Council through Building Stronger Communities, Hastings Borough Council and The Lions Club of Hastings with the support of See Spray Gallery. For more information please call 0788 144 1120.

