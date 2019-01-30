Ibsen’s classic Hedda Gabler at Eastbourne College

Henrik Ibsens’s Hedda Gabler will be presented by Eastbourne College A-level students in a creative production directed by Claudine Sinnett.

Performances are on February 5/6 from 6.45pm at Eastbourne College Theatre.

Despite having just returned from honeymoon, Hedda Gabler longs for freedom. Trapped in a stifling marriage, her boredom turns to destruction as she tries to influence her situation through manipulative actions and treacheries against her nearest and dearest in an attempt to control her own life. Tickets £5 from 01323 452255, or www.wegottickets.com.

read more: History Guy Dan Snow on his way to Eastbourne