How working together will make the dream come true - Flawless bring new UK tour to Hastings

Expect breaktaking technique and stunning choreography from innovative dance act Flawless in Chase The Dream - The Reboot at Hastings White Rock Theatre on Sunday October 28 from 6pm.

Following an acclaimed world Tour, Flawless is back in the UK performing even bigger and more jaw-dropping routines than ever before.

Stars of the smash-hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 & 2 and two times winner of the World Dance Championships, Flawless came to the fore on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago and the group’s popularity has continued to rise ever since.

This fantastically high energy, acrobat-fused, feelgood family show follows the journey of 10 Big Dreamers, seeking the opportunity to live their ultimate dance fantasy on board the Intergalactic Dream Ship, with the message from Flwless that team work makes the dream work. Tickets cost £26.50.

