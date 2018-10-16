High-flying adventures this Sunday in Battle

From the creators of last year’s Battle Festival spectacular The Winter Giant comes new family show Fizzlebert Stump which will be performed at Battle Library on Sunday October 21 at 3pm.

This is a hilarious adaptation of A.F. Harrold’s much-loved book for children, featuring puppetry, magic and a lion with false teeth.

Join Beautiful Creatures Theatre for a high-flying, tightrope-walking, slightly hypnotising adventure.

The presentation is ideal for children aged 5-12, and suitable for the whole family. Tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for chldren and a family ticket for two adults and two children costs £20.

