Hastings dance school is finalist in competition

Hastings School of Contemporary Dance is celebrating having made it to the Dance School Of The Year 2018 finals.

HSCD is now looking ahead to when the winners will be announced later this month.

Now in its sixth year, the Dance School of the Year Awards was founded by Anne Walker MBE to celebrate the achievements of theatre dance schools around the UK.

From thousands eligible to enter, entries were received from schools of all sizes, but only 32 schools have been shortlisted and winners will be announced at the end of July.

Anne Walker MBE, a former dance teacher who has founded and run a number of businesses including International Dance Supplies, created these Awards to celebrate this incredible industry.

She commented: “Dance teachers should be applauded and celebrated. So much more than just a teacher – they are almost a substitute parent to many of their students as they are role models, mentors and social workers, offering support, stability and a disciplined approach to life. They instil a love of dance, music and theatre which will hopefully turn many students into tomorrow’s theatre-goers if not performers or teachers.

Founded in 1978 by teacher, dancer and choreographer Sue Marshall, HSCD is a specialised contemporary based school. Now under direction of principal Francesca Grando, lessons include training in Graham, Release and Cunningham technique, and HSCD also offers dance GCSE.

Francesca said: “We are so unbelievably excited to announce we are finalists for Dance School of The Year Awards! Lets cross all of our fingers and all of our toes for our wonderful school. Whatever the outcome may be we are very excited.”

For details and times or to enrol please email Francesca at info@hscd.co.uk or visit the HSCD Facebook page.