Hastings Arts Forum plans for festival in May

Hastings Arts Forum is celebrating its first 15 years by holding an exhibition of paintings that will showcase the extraordinary quality and range of artists connected with Hastings and St Leonards, together with a series of events and talks.

Invitations to exhibit have been sent to a number of renowned artists, the quality of whose work has helped build the reputation of the area as a centre of artistic excellence.

Under the title Festival 15, the exhibition will open on May 2 and will run for two weeks.

Hastings Arts Forum was founded in 2003 with the aim of supporting and raising the profile of local visual arts, and runs two adjoining gallery spaces on the sea front. The Forum is unique in Britain as it is independent of any public funding and almost totally reliant on its committed volunteers. The gallery space offers professional artists the opportunity to submit work for exhibition at reasonable prices and gives all artist members the opportunity to show their work at the annual members’ show. It recently launched a new initiative giving new and emerging artists the chance to be selected to show their work in a professional gallery for the first time at no cost.

Lesley Barker, chair of the Forum’s exhibition committee said: “The aim of the festival is to bring attention to the excellence of art on offer in the area. We will be contacting other local galleries and arts organisations to make sure that this opportunity to gain recognition is all encompassing. The exhibition at the Forum’s gallery will bring together the work of these highly-regarded artists’ work in one place and shine a light on the richness of the arts scene in Hastings and St Leonards. We are very grateful to Matthew Burrows, Robin Holtom and Charlotte Snook who are curating the exhibition”.

For more info visit www.hastingsartsforum.co.uk, or follow on Twitterand FB.