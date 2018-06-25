From Flawless to Jack In The Beanstalk in exciting season

The White Rock Theatre is looking ahead to autumn with an exciting programme packed full of events to suit all age-groups.

Highlights in the new brochure which comes out at the beginning of July include 80s favourite crooner Paul Young on Saturday September 29, performing his much-loved chart-topping triple platinum album No Parlez in celebration of 35 years since its release, preceded by Les Mckeown’s Bay City Rollers’ return with songs new and old on Friday September 28.

For dance fans, stars of the smash-hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 & 2 and two-time winners of the World Dance Championships, Flawless bring Chase The Dream on Sunday October 28. Flawless came to the fore on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago and their popularity has continued to rise ever since.

The White Rock Theatre continue the theme of showcasing something for everyone this with the Dirty Dancing tour on October 23 – 27. Having played to sold-out audiences over a 12 month period, and taking over £13 million in ticket sals, this is your chance to catch this spectacular show on your doorstep.

With so much more from Richard Digance, Jim Davidson, the Ukulele Orchestra, The Horne section and culminating in White Rock panto Jack In The Beanstalk starring Michelle Collins and Chico, this season promises to be a memorable one.