Fringe festivals back this summer with comedy and live performance

Two Fringe Festivals return this summer – Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival, between June 13-17, and Hastings Fringe Festival, throughout July.

An “explosion of laughter” is promised from the Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival team, with 100 comedy shows from some of the funniest established and emerging comedians in the country performing across 10 venues over the five days. Hastings Fringe Comedy Festival is a free event with a pay- what-you-want donation after the show.

Organisers Chris Young and Jake Alexander said: “This is now our third year, and we promise this will be our biggest Fringe yet, with dozens of Edinburgh Fringe previews, and some really exciting acts confirmed. We are happy that we can continue to develop and grow the festival and bring laughter to the Hastings community. We have 10 venues participating, as well as the Comedy Shack on Butlers gap, with shows for all ages.”

Hastings Fringe Festival returns for its fourth successive year and the town will be buzzing with creative talent showcasing theatre, music, poetry, spoken word and cabaret. The Hastings Film Fringe also returns, providing a platform for makers to showcase feature-length and short films across a range of genres.

“This year’s Fringe is bigger and better than ever,” said artistic director Heather Alexander. “The response to our call-out has been amazing, with so many talented individuals and groups all wanting to participate. We’ll be featuring a host of interactive and diverse performances, including exciting theatre events, and one or two surprises – watch this space!”

In 2018, the Festivals are collaborating to give an even bigger stage to talent and promote our vibrant cultural scene. Heather said: “This is great news for Hastings. Both Fringes are places where you can always enjoy eclectic performances and discover some of the best new talent first, taking home those moments that truly stick in the memory.” Free brochures for the comedy festival will be available from late April, with all details also on the website. Hastings Fringe Festival launches its own programme in May, with free brochures available, and all information at www.hastingsfringe.co.uk.