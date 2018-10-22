Expect to be stunned by sheer dance brilliance from Flawless

When the team dares to dream - amazing dance act Flawless in in Hastings this weekend with a sizzling new show.

Chase The Dream - The Reboot will be presented at the White Rock Theatre on Sunday October 28 from 6pm.

Flawless

Following a hugely successful world tour, Flawless is now back in the UK performing even bigger and jaw-dropping routines than ever before.

Stars of the smash-hit movies Street Dance 3D 1 & 2 and two-time winners of the World Dance Championships, Flawless came to the fore on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent a few years ago and their popularity has continued to rise ever since.

This high energy feelgood family show follows the journey of 10 Big Dreamers, seeking the opportunity to live their ultimate dance fantasy on board the Intergalactic Dream Ship. Their message is that working together makes it all happen. Tickets cost £26.50 with discounts on 01424 462288, or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

