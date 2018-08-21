Enjoy a wonderful weekend of free dance performance

Free dance festival Journeys returns this Bank Holiday weekend with three diverse outdoor dance performances in the 1066 area.

The Festival delivers its main spectacle on Saturday with Southpaw Dance Co’s enthralling Carousel on the Stade. This fairground inspired dance drama will play out on a revolving carousel, as dancers flip, roll and dive to an infectious Balkan and Gypsy influenced score. Local fiddle legend Garry Blakeley kicks off the evening at 7.30pm, with Carousel from 8pm.

Earlier on Saturday the performance-parkour show Zoo Humans brings a fast-paced modern twist to Battle’s Abbey Green at 1pm and 2pm with a free parkour workshop in between. Then on Bank Holiday Monday, Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion hosts a skilful dance circus production of Moon by 2Faced Dance Co. The two shows, at 1.30pm and 3.30pm, will be preceded at 1pm and 3pm by a touch tour, for vision-impaired audience members.

