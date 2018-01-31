Discover the fascinating history of local achievement

Go check out the Giants Of Brede tomorrow and be wowed by the ingenuity and master engineering of a past age.

The attraction run by Brede Steam Engine Society, which is a charity, is open on Saturday from 10am-4pm. With free admission, parking and guided tours, this is ideal entertainment for all ages and a great way to discover local history. Visitors can learn about The Story Of The Water Cycle and come and admire the size and engineering of the large engines which were responsible in days gone by for pumping water from Brede Waterworks to homes in the area.

The Tangye Tea Bar will be serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes.