Day-long club festival back to party on Hastings Pier

All-day clubbing festival Pier Jam will return to Hastings Pier on Saturday April 28 for its first event of 2018.

Pier Jam is set to welcome 3,000 party people once again to soak up sunshine, sea air and some of the best DJ talent around.

The lineup features double award winning drum & bass group SASASAS - comprising of DJ Phantasy, Macky Gee, Stormin MC, Harry Shotta, Shabba D and MC Skibadee - Just Jorge, and Brian Murphy, with more to be announced.

Pier Jam Hastings is the southern contingent of its northern big brother, Pier Jam Blackpool. The Hastings edition launched in September 2016 and returned last year with great success.

Taking place from 3-11pm, this is a destination for electronic music in a unique outdoor setting. Early bird tickets are sold out but first release tickets £15 are now on sale, plus booking fee, from www.pierjam.com. The event is for over 18s only and identification will be required.