Contemporary dance takes centre stage at the Stables

Beyond Words at the Stables Theatre in February will be a celebration of dance marking 40 years of creativity from Hastings School Of Contemporary Dance.

The school was founded in 1978 by Sue Marshall and is one of the only specialised contemporary dance schools in the area under the direction of new principal teacher Francesca Grando.

Students will perform a range of styles - including contemporary and ballet – to a variety of music from modern to classical with shows on February 15/16/17 at 7.30pm.

Francesa said: “Beyond Words will open your eyes to the phenomenon that is contemporary dance and will leave you wanting more. Come along to help celebrate this very special anniversary event with us. This is definitely an evening not to be missed.”

To find out more information please email Francesca at info@hscd.co.uk. Book tickets (£!3) on www.stablestheatre.co.uk or call on 01424 423221.