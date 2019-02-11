Contemporary dance spectacular showcases young talent in Hastings

Hastings School of Contemporary Dance presents Beyond Words - The Contemporary Dance Show at the Stables Theatre in Hastings from Thursday February 21 until Saturday February 23.

The performances starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are online at www.stablestheatre.co.uk or call on 01424 423221.

Hastings School Of Contemporary Dance

Under the direction of HSCD’s Francesca Grando, Beyond Words will be an evening of inspirational dance. Students will perform a range of styles including contemporary, ballet, GCSE dance choreography and, for the first time, Acrobatic Arts. Beyond Words is family friendly and perfect for students taking GCSE Dance at secondary school to take ideas and inspiration from. The performance will open the audiences’ to the phenomenon that is contemporary dance leave them wanting more. HSCD is a specialist contemporary school for boys and girls, providing training for ages 4-19. Photo by Peter Mould.

