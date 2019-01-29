Celebrating International Women’s Weekend at The Stag in Hastings Old Town

Coming our way next month is International Women’s Weekend at The Stag in All Saints’ Street.

Organised by landlady Nicole Holt this promises an all-female line-up during a whole weekend of comedy, music, activities and entertainment,

It launches on Thursday March 7 with Rattlebag and a cappella singing for an intimate evening of folk and friends.

On Friday March 8 it’s all about The Laughing Stag put together by Juliet Brando - a celebration of emerging female talent, showcasing women new and rising on the comedy circuit from 8-11pm.

Saturday March 9 at 4pm sees a talk on Marianne North, a Hastings born Victorian botanist and artist. From 1870 she followed her dream, often travelling alone, to hunt out plants across the world and bring back rich oil paintings of flowers, trees and animals to an astonished audience in England. This hour-long talk by Teri Sayers-Cooper of Creative Force takes a look at this true adventurer, her life and her achievements

At 8pm, Dana Immanuel and the Stolen Band will tear it up with a banjo-whacking, guitar-shredding, fiddle-sawing, foot-stomping, whiskey-soaked, all-female Americana assault on the senses.

On Sunday March 10 at 5pm there is Tell Take Tusk, with harmony-fuelled folk fables. Their traditional songs are carefully chosen to portray and represent women in more assertive roles and their original material aims to change and diversity the narratives about the female experiences usually found in folk music. Free entry.

read more: Join The Telling for live performance at the Opus Theatre in Hastings