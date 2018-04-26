Celebrating 50 years of stage school with dazzling show

An acclaimed Hastings performing arts school is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a two-night showcase at the White Rock Theatre.

The Hastings Stage Studio, based in York Gardens in Hastings Town Centre, has played a major role in training the best talent of East Sussex and Kent for decades, and is now preparing to celebrate its 50th year.

This special anniversary gala show will be presented at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Friday April 27 and Saturday April 28 at 7.30pm.

For tickets call 01424 462288 or visit www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk, and to contact the school directly, phone Vanessa on 07973 625429. Photo Tony Ham.