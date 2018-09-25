Catch the last weekend of amazing installations

Enjoy seeing outdoor art around town with Coastal Currents 2018 in its last weekend.

For instance you can still catch Chris Dobrowolski’s Washed Up Car-Go art installation which in the Rockanore car park, and Emily Peasgood’s incredible sound installation The Illusion of Conscious Thought - free with railway ticket - inside the famous cliff furnicular railway.

There is a Paper Tail from artist Deborah Furness who has taken wallpaper outdoors into the urban environment of Hastings and St Leonards. Find Paper Trail in unexpected corners, facias, windows and walls throughout the town.

