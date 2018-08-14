Brand new children’s arts festival at Hastings venue

St Mary In The Castle is hosting the first ever Fun House Festival celebrating children’s arts on Friday August 24 in association with Little Mashers.

The event boasts myriad workshops ranging from t-shirt printing, animation, badge and miniature world making, film making and 3D sculpture run by local practitioners from Little Mashers, Paper Lab, The Craftimation Factory and The Workshop Bexhill; and there’s a site specific installation from Zeroh too.

Jerwood Gallery will be bringing along Baby Sense class, there’s even a workshop for parents, and participants get something to take home from each workshop for free.

“This festival is really important to us,” said Thom Kofoed, Assistant Venue Manager. “We’re a small, local charity with an incredible venue to play with and Little Mashers is a small but hugely successful local business. Together we’re showing how exciting it can be when grass roots enterprises from across Hastings and St Leonards band together to create unique community events. We’re so excited to showcase the work of the local artists and educators; they’re all brilliant at working with young people of all ages. We want families to have fun, to work with loads of artist in different capacities and have a bag of swag to take home with them to remind them of their day. And if the day is successful we’d love for this to become a permanent fixture in the Hastings calendar.” Tickets (£10/child. £2.50/adult) from funhousefestival.co.uk. Booking is essential.

