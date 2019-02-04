Be moved and inspired by the young dancers of HSCD

If you love dance then don’t miss Hastings School of Contemporary Dance new production Beyond Words at The Stables Theatre.

Under the direction of Francesca Grando, Beyond Words will be “an evening of inspirational dance.”

HSCD students will perform a range of styles including ballet, dance choreography and acrobatic arts. Beyond Words is family friendly and perfect for young dancers to take ideas and inspiration from.

Francesca said: “The performance will open your eyes to the phenomenon that is contemporary dance and we are sure, will leave you wanting more.”

HSCD is a specialist contemporary school for boys and girls, providing professional training for ages 4 to 19. The school is the only contemporary specialist school in East Sussex and last year become a finalist for Dance School of The Year across the UK. Performances on February 21-23 from 7.30pm. Booking on www.stablestheatre.co.uk or call 01424 423221.

