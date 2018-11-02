Award-winning snapper’s St Leonards book signing

So It Goes: Punk and the Aftermath is a new limited edition book by award winning photographer Kevin Cummins, documenting 1970s Punk and youth culture…the bands and their fans.

Cummins has opened up his archive to present more than 150 rare and unseen images from this seminal moment in cultural history. From the Sex Pistols to Buzzcocks, The Clash, The Fall and Joy Division, Cummins was more often than not at the front of the stage capturing these live performances that summarised the moment, epitomising the feel; how it looked to be there, whether in the front row or on the bleak streets of Thatcher’s Britain.

‍Lucy Bell Gallery in Norman’s Road, St Leonards is presenting an exhibition of 30 of these works and will host a book signing with Kevin Cummins on December 9 from 2-4pm.

Signed 10x 8 prints will be available for sale at the exhibition in addition to the latest book by Cummins.