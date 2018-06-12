Artist held workshops for community to get creative

As part of her community painting project, St Leonards artist Christina Macadam has led two free drop-in workshops at The SPACE in St John’s Road.

Over 50 children, young people, older residents and curious passers-by were encouraged to make their mark on two large wooden structures. The results are four unique vibrant and colourful paintings.

Christina commented: “I wanted to offer these workshops for local people as I felt there was a lack of community art opportunities for people who had never drawn or painted or for those who ‘hadn’t done art since school.’ The workshops demonstrated that most of us are creative when given the opportunity...”

Christine Gist, curator of The SPACE, said, “These large abstract paintings are well worth a visit. We encourage people to stop by The SPACE to see them, they’ll be on site through July 10. Weather permitting, The SPACE will be open Saturdays between 12-2pm.”