An innovative and striking dance performance in clay

The De La Warr Pavilion is to host a live performance by five dancers on a floor of six tonnes of wet clay.

Florence Peake’s RITE: on this pliant body we slip our WOW! is an interpretation of a pivotal moment in modernism’s history which saw Igor Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring composed in 1913 for Diaghalev’s Ballet Russes and choreographed by Vaslav Nijinsky.

It will take place on Sunday May 6 at 7pm and this live performance contains nudity.

The clay will stand as a wet landscape activated by the dancers who perform in it. The clay captures their every move: it is shaped and reshaped as they work. A sound score composed by Beatrice Dillion is part of the experience, drawn from audio recordings of Peake throwing clay whilst listening to Stravinsky’s discordant score.

Tickets cost £7 with concessions for 16 years plus only. The piece will unfold into a exhibition which opens on May 12 in the First Floor Gallery.