Against all the odds - how Maiden triumphed

Older children should be inspired by Maiden (12A) at Kino Rye on Thursday March 7 from 6pm followed by a satellite Q&A with captain Tracy Edwards.

This is a premiere screening of an incredible, against-all-odds story. Maiden tells how Tracy, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. Tracy’s dream was opposed on all sides: her male competitors thought an all-women crew would never make it, the yachting press took bets on her failure, and sponsors rejected her - but she proved them all wrong.

