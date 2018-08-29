A stunning procession kicks off Coastal Currents in style in Hastings

It’s party time in Hastings this Friday (August 31) when a massive free celebration marks the opening of this year’s Coastal Currents arts festival.

The procession – which includes a mobile disco and illuminated bike ride – leaves Hastings Pier for the Azur Marina at 7pm. Participants are invited to arrive on wheels, bikes, boards and roller skates. The party kicks off at 8pm with top local bands and performers.

The first and second festival weekends feature the ever popular artists’ open houses, with hundreds of artists and craftspeople taking part from 11-6pm on Saturday and Sunday both weekends. For a full list of venues visit coastalcurrents.org.uk or pick up the brochure.

The 20th year of Coastal Currents is its biggest yet with even more artists and curators, such as Becky Beasley who will explore the exciting discovery of a seaweed decoration shop, unique to Hastings. She is also curating a programme of connected events. Other events are being curated by Greig Burgoyne, Emily Peasgood and Doug Fishbone. Peasgood’s specially commissioned sound installation for the East and West Hill funicular lifts will be available throughout the festival. There will also be an affordable Art Fair running from September 2-13 at the Stade Hall with 45 artists showing and selling work, all priced under £500. Follow the festival week by week in this paper. By Carole Buchan.

