Swords, soldiers and Saxon settlements at annual Battle of Hastings re-enactment

More than 600 people will be taking part in the infamous Battle of Hastings re-enactment later this month.

The annual event takes place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13 and is part of an epic weekend festival of 11th century displays, activities and re-enactments.

Battle of Hastings re-enactment. Photo courtesy of English Heritage. SUS-190410-105825001

Visitors can meet Norman and Saxon soldiers and followers in their encampments by the famous battlefield to learn about 11th century life on and off the battlefield, from the food our ancestors ate and the clothing they made, to the weapons they used to such dramatic effect.

Falconers will put their majestic birds of prey through their airborne paces and describe how they were used for hunting in days of old.

Young and old can try their hand at archery, watch superb displays of cavalry horsemanship or wander through a medieval market to pick up a special souvenir.

Children can also join a junior Battle of Hastings, before watching the battle action unfold at 3pm each afternoon as the Saxons face up to the charge of the Norman cavalry in a replay of the last invasion of England when King Harold lost the English throne to Prince William of Normandy.

Tickets sell out fast, so early booking is strongly recommended. A good reason to book early online before today (Friday) is people will get a 10 per cent discount on tickets.

Prices are £19.80 for adults, £11.90 for children; £17.90 for concessions and £51.50 for a family (up to 2+3). There are substantial discounts for English Heritage members.

Buy tickets online at www.english-heritage.org.uk or call 0370 333 1183 Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 5.30pm or Saturday, 9am to 5pm.