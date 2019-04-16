Showtime for Easter Youth Project at White Rock

Following a busy week of workshops alongside West End professionals, the Easter Youth Project at the White Rock Theatre is preparing for an exciting production with musical numbers from award-winning musicals Hamilton, Mary Poppins, Mama Mia and Dreamgirls.

Talented local youngsters from 8-16 years old have been taking part in a different workshop every day with the aim of performing in front of a live audience when all that hard work is done. Their show will be on Friday April 19 from 7pm.

Tickets cost £13 with concessions £10 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

