Serial prankster’s new show is ‘beautiful and hilarious’

Serial art prankster and provocateur Sadie Hennessy hits Hastings with a bang with her new show Apocalypse Now & Then.

Famed for her baby tattoo parlour prank, the mischief maker will be at the See Spray Gallery until May 30.

A spokesman for the gallery said: “The thing that stands out about Hennessy is that her creations are every bit as clever as they are beautiful and hilarious.

“It’s rare to find an artist with the ability to make you laugh and question the finer details of life.

“The ethos of See Spray Gallery is to offer artists somewhere they can show without any form of censorship, without having to produce work specifically to sell. With this in mind, it seems like a perfect marriage of space and artist. Prepare to be slightly offended and to laugh a lot.”

Sadie Hennessy graduated from Central St. Martins College in 2010 with an MA in Fine Art. She studied B.A (Hons) in Theatre at Dartington College of Arts, graduating in 1987. It was in 2010 that she was selected as the inaugural artist at the Lautrec Gallery at Chelsea Arts Club, London.

Sadie added: “My work is concerned with absurdity and poignancy. I operate within a cultural framework of Englishness and explore ideas of nostalgia and faux-nostalgia.

“My work intends to unsettle its audience and to elicit a jolt of recognition. I am not afraid of using humour to create a reaction. It definitely comes from the darkest end of the comic spectrum.”