Plenty of Easter egg fun across Sussex with the National Trust

The National Trust and Cadbury are teaming up to offer families a fun Easter weekend across Sussex.

Spokeswoman Hannah Elliott said: “Bring the whole family together this Easter and treat your loved ones to the magic of a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt (April 19-22).

“Get ready for a long weekend of fun and discovery as you spot the first signs of spring, and experience nature bursting into life at the special places the National Trust looks after. Become a nature detective and follow the clues to finish your adventure with a delicious, chocolatey treat.

“There are more than 10 Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts to choose from across Sussex, guaranteeing a fun-filled Easter for everyone. You could search for exotic plants at Sheffield Park and Garden, take a nature themed trail round the garden at Nymans, or hunt for nature clues at Petworth.

“To discover a Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt at a National Trust property near you, visit http://www.cadbury.co.uk/easter.”

Events coming up:

Alfriston Clergy House

Polegate. BN26 5TL

Tel: 01323 871961

Spring nature trail

Sat 6 – Wed 17 Apr 10.30am-4.30pm

(Closed Thu & Fri)

Self-led nature trail around the garden.

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Fri 19 – Mon 22 Apr 10.30am-4.30pm

Search around the garden for hidden bunnies and claim a chocolate prize.

Usual admission, £2 per trail

******

Sheffield Park and Garden

Sheffield Park. TN22 3QX

Tel: 01825 790231

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Sat 6 Apr to Mon 22 Apr

Adventure awaits as you become an intrepid exotic plant hunter.

Usual admission, £3.30 per trail

******

Birling Gap

BN20 0AB

Tel: 01323 423197

Cadburys Easter Egg Hunt

Sat 6 – Mon 22 Apr 10am-3pm

Follow clues, answer questions and complete the challenge to win a prize.

Free entry, £3.50 per trail

******

Nymans

Handcross. RH17 6EB

Tel: 01444 405250

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Sat 6 – Mon 22 Apr 10.30am-4pm

Seek out the golden letters hidden in the garden to reveal Nymans’ nature spells and claim your chocolate prize.

Usual admission, £3 per trail

Easter holidays:

Inspired by Nature

Mon 8 – Fri 12 & Mon 15 – Thu 18 Apr 2-4.30pm

From leaf crowns to bark rubbing, keep your little nature explorers busy with guided activities.

Donations welcome

******

Petworth House and Park

Petworth. GU28 0AE

Tel: 01798 342207

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Sat 6 – Mon 22 Apr

Bunny’s friends have gone missing. Find them with map and compass to earn your chocolate reward.

Usual admission, £3 per trail

******

Standen House and Garden

East Grinstead. RH19 4NE

Tel: 01342 323029

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Sat 6 – Mon 22 Apr

Join in the Easter fun with a nature themed trail in the garden.

Usual admission, £3 per trail

******

Uppark House and Garden

South Harting. GU31 5QR

Tel: 01730 825415

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Sat 6 Apr – Mon 22 Apr 10am-4pm

Woodland animals have come out to play this Easter in our garden and meadow.

Usual admission, £2 per trail

******

Devil’s Dyke & Saddlescombe Farm

Nr Brighton. BN45 7DE Tel: 01273 857712

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Sat 20 – Mon 22 Apr 11am-3pm

Follow the clues, answer the questions, complete the challenges and win a chocolate prize

Free entry, £3 per trail

Meet at Devil’s Dyke car park

******

Devil’s Dyke egg rolling competition

Mon 22 Apr 10.45am-12noon

Bring your own decorated egg, try your luck at this Easter custom. Best decorated egg competition too.

Free entry, £1 activity

Meet at Devil’s Dyke car park

******

Woolbeding Countryside

Midhurst. GU29 9RR Tel: 01730 816638

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Sun 21 Apr 11am–3pm

Family fun with egg decorating and rolling, nature trail, egg shy, egg and spoon race, face painting, crafts.

Free entry, £3 per trail

******

Swan Barn Farm

Haslemere. GU27 2NX

Tel: 01428 652359

Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt

Sat 20 Apr 10.30am–3pm

Family fun through fields and woods

Spot the clues and collect letters.

Free entry, £3 per trail

Cold Feet star James Nesbitt opens Chichester Festival Theatre summer season

Plans unveiled for a new 3,500-capacity music venue in Chichester

Naked Stand Up Glory Pearl goes nude for Brighton Fringe date

Fantastic line-up unveiled for 2019 Festival of Chichester

See who's coming to this year's Festival of Chichester - picture gallery