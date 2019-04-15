Hastings concert to raise funds for refugee crisis

In 2019 acclaimed pianist Margaret Fingerhut is embarking on a special recital series to raise money to support refugees in the UK.

She is working with City Of Sanctuary and comes to Hastings for a fundraiser at The Stables Theatre on Easter Sunday April 21 at 7.30pm - tickets £12.

The history of classical music is full of composers who left their homelands because of war, political upheaval or fear of persecution. Other composers who had to move country because of their work were arguably no less homesick. This concert tells the stories of some of these composers through their piano music. They resonate with the current climate of troubling attitudes towards refugees and those in exile. Far From The Home I Love is designed to give a cultural context to the theme of migration.

Her illuminating programme includes works by Chopin, Grieg, Handel, Haydn, Prokofiev and Rachmaninov. Margaret has also specially commissioned a new piece by Arian, the Kurdish Syrian composer who wrote the Refugee Nation Anthem for the 2016 Olympics.

Margaret has enjoyed a distinguished career which has taken her all over the world. As a concerto soloist she has appeared with the all the UK’s major orchestras, and she is frequently heard on BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM and many radio stations worldwide. Her disc of encores Endless Song was featured album of the week on Classic FM. She was the soloist in the première recording of Elgar’s sketches for his Piano Concerto slow movement, and she also made the first recording of a recently discovered piece by Rachmaninov.

Margaret is a Visiting Lecturer at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and has given masterclasses all around the globe. For more concert details visit www.margaretfingerhut.co.uk and there is also more information on www.cityofsanctuary.org.

