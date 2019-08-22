Free outdoor DJ event at the De la Warr Pavilion

Next Saturday (August 31) The De la Warr Pavilion hosts a fantastic free all-day, beach-side event celebrating independent record label culture.

Imprint features DJs from eight of the UK’s best record labels bringing you the finest soul, funk, beats, breaks and drum & bass.

A spokesperson said: “We have allocated tickets to ensure that, if we have wet weather, we can move the event into the auditorium.

“At this stage however, the event will be on the beach-side lawns as planned and we will not be issuing physical tickets.

“Therefore, everyone is welcome and you will not need a ticket to join the party outside!”

The event runs from 2pm to 10.30 and the DJs include Adam Scrimshire, Lady Jane, Boba Fatt, Gareth Stephens, Shepdog, J-Felix, Damian Harris (Midfield General), and Chris Goss.

Coastal Currents, an annual celebration of arts and culture across the 1066 region, will also begin on the day with a terrace launch party at 6pm.