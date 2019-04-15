Don’t miss Hastings Stage Studio in Dick Whittington

The classic story of Dick Whittington has been given new life in a hilarious musical production by J & V Productions and the talented members of The Hastings Stage Studio.

The laugh-out-loud script by Reduced Shakespeare Company veteran John Pohlhammer will have you rolling in the aisles, while the wide variety of songs and inspired dancing will have audiences jumping out of their seats.

John and Vanessa Pohlhammer are dedicating Dick Whittington: The Comedy Musical to John’s parents, both of whom passed away in the last six months. They were “a huge inspiration and influence” in performing arts, and instrumental in setting up the longstanding exchange between the Chicago Heights Drama Group of Illinois and the Stables Theatre in Hastings. With a cast of 75, rehearsals are in full swing with everyone looking forward to showtime at the White Rock Theatre on April 26/27. Book on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

