10 great things to keep you busy this Easter - from Friday April 19

1. Theatre. Mischief Theatre returns to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre following their previous sell-out hits The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong, with latest West End smash The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, April 16-20, see page 54. Performances at 7.30pm, Saturday matinee at 2.30pm, tickets from £20.

2. Tribute. The Best Of Wham! at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday April 19. Starts 7.30pm, tickets £26. High energy show featuring the best of George, Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie with sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and live band. The Best of Wham! show includes all the 80s hits, a few b-side favourites and early George Michael bonus songs. This fun-loving, vibrant, megamix tribute to the pop sensation of the 80s will be loved by Young Guns of all ages.

The Best Of Wham SUS-190416-145112001

3. Comedy. The Screaming Blue Comedy Club returns to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Saturday April 20 from 8pm. Tickets £10. The line-up for the evening is Steve Best, Susan Murray, Markus Birdman with compere Windsor.

4. Tribute. A Beautiful Noise celebrates the music of singer songwriter Neil Diamond at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Saturday April 20 from 7.30pm. Award winning Fisher Stevens and his full live band and brass ensemble pay homage to five decades of Diamond’s biggest hits including Love On The Rocks, Sweet Caroline, Forever In Blue Jeans, Song Sung Blue, I am ...I Said, America, Holly Holy, Red Red Wine, I’m A Believer and many more. Tickets £27.50 - £29.50.

5. Variety. Eastbourne Live, a charity open mic night, takes place at Bibendum on Sunday April 21, starting at 7pm. There’s a packed line-up of talented local musicians including The Moonbeans, Nina Hewlett, Hollie Poole & Peter Martin, Jane Jenkinson, Sam Tier, and Jade Powers as Shirley Bassey, plus magic man Kris Singh, and award-winning comedian Drew Cameron. Special guests Andy T. King performing as Elvis, and the Sussex Dance Studio Dancers round off the entertainment. There will also be snacks and an amazing raffle drawn by Deputy Mayor Kathy Ballard. Tickets £8 - to book phone Don on 07791476669 or visit the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre.

6. Tribute. ABBA Gold, the internationally renowned tribute act, comes to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday April 21 from 7.30pm. ABBA Gold has toured extensively with their fantastic live 7-piece show; over 20 years they have played more than 3,500 shows to over 2.5 million people in 40 different countries. They have also meticulously recreated the ABBA costumes from every source available, including several trips to the ABBA Museum in Stockholm. Tickets £23.50.

The Moonbeans SUS-190417-110843001

6. Music. The Solid Silver 60s Show is at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Tuesday April 23 from 7.30pm. Known as an institution on the 60s circuit, SS60s is the original and premier 60s show, bringing classic hits performed by original hit makers. This year 60s favourites are Peter Noone, Brain Poole and Dave Berry with Vanity Fare, who unite for what could be the last ever Solid Silver 60s. Tickets £27.50 - £33.50.

7. Tribute. All You Need Is Love concert is at the Congress Theatre on Wednesday April 24 from 7.30pm. Tickets £30.50, £36.50, £39.50. This is a unique concert spectacular featuring the music and immeasurable talents of The Beatles. After paying their dues in the famous Cavern Club in Liverpool and building their reputation in Hamburg, The Beatles unleashed their first single in the UK and went on to top the charts across the globe and change the world forever. Backed by the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, All You Need Is Love will fill you with nostalgia, joy and wonderment.

9. Film. The Cult Film Club at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre introduces American Werewolf In London on Thursday April 25 from 7.30pm. Tickets £6 - £7.

10. Music. Seven Drunken Nights - The Story Of The Dubliners is at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Thursday April 25 from 7.30pm. Tickets £23.50. Following its sold-out smash hit debut tour, Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners returns with an even bigger production, telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan. A talented cast bring a performance that will have you singing and clapping along to such classics as The Wild Rover, The Black Velvet Band, The Irish Rover, Molly Malone, Finnegan’s Wake, McAlpines Fusileers, Raglan Road and of course The Seven Drunken Nights.

Seven Drunken Nights - the Story Of The Dubliners SUS-190416-145946001