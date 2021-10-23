Rising punk stars take in Hastings White Rock for first time

Spokesman Dave Cameron said: “Riskee and the Ridicule have made a name for themselves through several tours all over the UK’s grassroots music venues, clubs and festivals. They quickly became known for their high energy performances and a unique sound that connected with their audience, who in turn are just as lively in the mosh pit as the band are on stage! Recent shows in Brighton and at London’s Powerhaus, a renowned music venue in Camden, have seen the rising stars play to energetic sold out crowds.