Nostalgia night is St Leonards fundraiser for cancer charity

Scott Elvis

Nikki Hawes, fundraising and marketing officer, said: “The night will feature local legend Scott Elvis singing the classic hits from the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, plus there will be performances from The Shady Pines, Ghost Riders and Stevie Bart – all guaranteed to get you up and dancing. Hosting the event will be Absolute Radio’s very own Matt Dyson, known for his dry humour on The Dave Berry Breakfast Show where over 2.2 million people tune in every week.

“Tickets for this event are £17 each, which includes a ploughman’s lunch. All proceeds from the night will help The Sara Lee Trust who support hundreds of people every year in Hastings and Rother that have been diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The Trust provides a place for them to relax and reflect, offering free counselling, complementary care and therapeutic group activities.”

Lize McCarron, of The Shady Pines, said: “The Sara Lee Trust is a charity very close to my heart. Having had cancer and with close friends that have relied on the Trust’s amazing support, I wanted to give something back. I hope this event will raise many funds so the Trust can help more local people in need.”

The Sara Lee Trust’s 50s & 60s Night will take place at The Masonic Hall at East Ascent in St Leonards with doors opening at 6.30pm. Tickets are available at saraleetrust.org