Ministry of Sound heads to Bexhill

Ministry Of Sound

Edward Gilroy, managing partner of Coastal Events, said: “Bringing the magic of timeless club hits, this show combines high-energy anthems with a full orchestra to create the ultimate party experience.

“This breath-taking event is Ministry of Sound’s first-ever fully-produced classical music show. Alongside the biggest dance tracks reimagined by The London Concert Orchestra, there will be special guest live vocalists and a set from DJ Danny Rampling, one of the original founders of the UK’s rave/club scene.

“All this is against a backdrop of large screen visuals, lights, lasers, special effects and a live-scored documentary featuring Judge Jules, Paul Oakenfold, Brandon Block and key Ministry of Sound players including Justin Berkmann and Lohan Presencer.

“The show spans chart-topping albums with huge tracks getting a never-heard-before classical remake. Expect to hear iconic club favourites such as Faithless’ Insomnia, The Chemical Broth-ers’ Hey Boy Hey Girl, Darude’s Sandstorm, Fatboy Slim’s Right Here, Right Now, Moloko’s Sing It Back and so many more.”

Edward added: “It’s been a tough time for most people over the past two years, especially those of us who are passionate about dancing to live music. That’s why we are so excited to be bringing this massive show to the south coast.

“The De La Warr Pavilion is a stunning venue and I can’t wait for the people of Sussex to get their raving buddies together for this awe-inspiring event; clubland classics meets classical in this high-energy concert that is going to be endless fun!”