Identical twin sopranos Naomi and Hannah Moxon play Eastbourne

Classical Reflection

Performing as Classical Reflection, they join a line-up including Paul Potts, Paul’s fellow Britain’s Got Talent winner Colin Thackery and classical crossover soprano Joanna Forest in a special night in support of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Thursday, September 16.

As Naomi says: “It has been really really tough on the arts and on performers and on businesses (during the pandemic), but I have to say we have been really lucky. We have been teaching. We have been doing a lot by Zoom and when we could, when the children went back to schools, we have a glass screen that we teach through, but we have also done a lot of virtual lessons. They have been great. All the students are loving them and they have been getting their qualifications.”

But as Hannah says, not being able to perform has been tough: “But we really have had it relatively easy and we have been able to do quite a few virtual events across different platforms that people have been able to tune into. We did one for Guide Dogs. We did their Christmas carol concert which was pre-recorded and aired to people. There have been some really great and innovative ways of still getting music to people and getting people involved. So many people have been very creative and it has helped a lot of people. Things don’t always have to be in person. You can get round it.”

But as Naomi points out, it certainly makes people appreciate it more when music can happen live: “I really do think it has ignited the spark. People just love getting out and going to shows.”

It has underlined the importance of music in our lives: “Music is a big part of our communities. People are really thankful that we are able to come back together. I do think we will feel quite nervous actually. When we were doing everything virtually, it was very different to having a live audience, but I am sure it will all come back and we will feel just the same.”

And while the great consolation has been for so many that at least we have all been in the same boat, for Hannah and Naomi they have also had each other, of course.

“We have missed the performing,” says Hannah. “It is like part of our identity. That’s why we are so excited to get back, but we have certainly been lucky to have each other.”

And they will certainly stay as a duo, Naomi says: “It is part of our partnership of being twins. We will always do it together. We have never known it any different, but being twins is like having a very, very close sibling, like having a copy of yourself. People say that twins will know what the other one is thinking, but I think it is more a question of knowing what the other one would be thinking because you know how you would think yourself in that situation. We have very similar voices. We have very similar personalities and likes and dislikes.”

As Hannah says, they have the same tastes in music and food and clothes, and yes, they do dress similarly – simply because their tastes are so similar: “We feel it is a blessing. We never think it is an annoyance. We still have the same occasional arguments that any sisters would have, but the fact that we are so close means that we work so well together.”

Tickets are priced at £27 (concession £25) and are available from www.royalhippodrome.com or by phoning 01323 802020. All profits from the concert will go directly to Chestnut Tree House to help provide vital care for local children and young people with life-shortening conditions.