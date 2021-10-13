Hastings Storytelling Festival returns

Anna Mudeka

Spokeswoman Naomi Robinson said: “Highlights include Anna Mudeka’s engrossing and moving immigration journey, Kure Kure, Far Away at The Sussex Hall, White Rock Theatre, on Monday, October 18 at 7pm.

“There’s a rollicking good sing-along with the Old Time Sailors at the Hastings and St Leonards Sea Angling Association on Friday, October 22 at 7.30pm.

“Dive into the mystical feminine at the Goddess Day at the Stade on Saturday, October 23 with female storytellers, singers, activists and performance artists, including Helen Epega and the Venus Bushfires, Juliet Russell, Extinction Rebellion’s Red Rebel Brigade, Xanthe Gresham, Emily Hennessey and Sheema Mukherjee, concluding with dazzling Brazilian performance artist, Livia Gaudencio, directed by Violeta Luma in Urucum – Oracle of Demarcated Bodies.

“On Saturday, October 16 you’ll find Padmacandra at Hastings Library with The Tale of the Whale.

“On Sunday, October 17 wrap up warm, gaze at the sky and dream with Cloudscapes, an immersive audio experience by Gobbledegook Theatre in Warrior Square Gardens. Get inspired by poets AFLO. the Poet at the Electric Palace Cinema on Tuesday, October 19 and Luke Wright at the Royal Standard (also available to join live on Zoom) on Wednesday, October 20 and hear Letters to my Little Queer Self at the Cactus Hound on Thursday, October 21.

“And of course there are oodles of fabulous storytellers for children, including storyteller in residence, Thomas Taylor, who’ll bring his fantastical, Hastings-inspired world of Eerie by Sea into classrooms and Hastings Library, just months before it is made into a movie by Sony Pictures. An illustrator as well as an author, Thomas illustrated the cover for the first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

“Schools will also take part in the Caribbean Storytelling Cafe with Guyanese storyteller Tuup and Seven Sisters Spices, and costume and wagon making with artist-in-residence, Sarah Evans and Radiator Arts, in preparation for the Roald Dahl-inspired Parade at the free Children’s Storytelling Day at the Stade on Sunday, October 24 (12 noon-4pm).”

Mandy Curtis, festival director, added: “Children’s Day at the Stade is a fabulous opportunity for families to enjoy top-quality free puppet shows, storytelling, performances, workshops and a fun parade. This year there are so many treats for everyone to enjoy including Long Nose Puppets, Out of the Bag Theatre, Bambolina and Dodo, Richard Storybeard, Idolrich Theatre, Tuup, Ed Boxall, Loulou Cousins and Sheema Mukherjee.”

Festival chairman Dick Edwards added: “Thanks, as ever, to our patron Sir Quentin Blake, for his much-valued support – and for enchanting us every time we see his drawings.”