Hastings Rocks promises brand-new music festival

Skinny Lister

The music will be on Saturday, August 28, 12-10pm.

Spokeswoman Hannah Deeble said: “Everyone knows Hastings has an incredible music scene like no other town, with sea shanties, limericks, lyricists, underground and commercial DJs, MCs and rap artists, incredible show stopping vocals, disco divas and an array of rock bands any town would and should be jealous of!

“Hastings Rocks aims to showcase the diversity and just some of the amazing talent here, bringing everyone together for one day of music in a festival setting.

“As we all know it has been an awful year for live musicians and everyone in the events industry. Hastings Rocks wanted to support not just the acts but the crews, technicians, videographers, production team, security and vendors by recruiting locally.

“Hastings Rocks is not just a day with an incredible line-up of performers but it is a day for the entire community. This is music focused but just as importantly it is Hastings focused.

“One of the reasons Hastings Rocks exists is to support Hastings Pride. The team behind the event Queer on the Pier suggested running an event on the Saturday before Pride at The Oval, which would help support Hastings Pride financially and also provide them with a free stage, built site and infrastructure for the next day. This helps Pride increase their production value, whilst also continuing to run as a free event. This is where the very original idea was born.

“Hastings Rocks has teamed up with Hastings Fat Tuesday utilising their extensive knowledge of the local scene, to create the line-up of stellar artists that will play on the day including Skinny Lister, Kid Kapichi, Blabbermouth, Message from the Ravens and many more.

“The Piper, local music venue and one of the best nights out in Hastings, is supporting Hastings Rocks by hosting the second stage and dance tent at the festival.

“Thoughout the day there will be 25 bands, 90 artists across two stages as well as DJs in the dance tent. Hastings Rocks will turn the Oval into a festival, with bars by The Fountain on Queens, Trinity Townhouse and The Brewing Brothers, food by the likes of Southside Wrappers and the BBQ Project, stalls, merchandise market and funfair!”