Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra return to live performance
Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Dvorak’s Symphony No 9, New World on Tuesday, July 13 at 8pm at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion.
A spokesman said: “This exciting orchestral concert promises to be one of the highlights of the summer season.
“Dvorak’s atmospheric and dramatic Ninth Symphony (1893), bynamed the New World, was written while Dvorak was living and working in New York City. It broke new ground because it reflected both his American experience and his European roots. Dvorak greatly admired the beauty of African American spirituals and plantation songs and was also fascinated by Native American traditions. Melodies within the symphony echo the spirit of the different American cultures, and some sections are inspired by the story of the legendary Chief Hiawatha. But the work is also rich in attributes associated with the Old World too – with stylistic elements that are suggestive of Bohemian folk music and Slavonic dances – and the thematic links between movements are characteristically European. All this makes for fascinating and uplifting listening – glorious melodies, powerful orchestration and transoceanic appeal.
“This is a socially distanced event in allocated seating.”
Also on the programme, multi-award winning Korean pianist Joon Yoon is the soloist for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No 3.
“In many ways this concerto reflects the underlying torment of the troubled years when Beethoven struggled to come to terms with his poor health and an increasing awareness that his hearing had sustained irretrievable damage.
“Premiered in 1803 with the composer himself as the soloist, it is a work full of power and poetry, with the piano at the heart of the dark drama.”