Hastings organ concert series set to conclude

Gordon Stewart

Gordon has played in every series since the series was set up by the then organist, Nigel Spooner more than 30 years ago. In recent years Gordon has always played the final, Bank Holiday, programme. This year he includes music by Hollins, Mendelssohn, Bach, Pierné, Goss-Custard and Tombelle.

He is promising “exciting music for a wonderful Father Willis organ” recently restored by Eric and John Shepherd.

Series spokeswoman Marion Lovell is pleased with the way the series has gone: “The overall impression is that people are so glad to have live music available again, and the organists are delighted to have a live audience to play to. The organ is sounding superb after the restoration.

“There has been a small area of the church which was kept for those who felt more comfortable wearing their masks. Otherwise it was optional. The performers are booked for 2022 and feelers are out for 2023.”

Gordon Stewart is one of the UK’s most popular organists. He has performed in venues including St Paul’s Cathedral, Westminster Abbey and Westminster Cathedral, the Laurenskerk, Alkmaar and at Symphony Hall in Birmingham, Leeds Town Hall, Melbourne Town Hall, Pietermaritzburg City Hall and Johannesburg Cathedral.

His large repertoire means he can design concerts suitable for most organs and audiences. He was for 30 years borough organist of Kirklees, playing concerts on the Father Willis organ there, and building up a large and enthusiastic following.