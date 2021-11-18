Hastings celebration of Sondheim Divas

Tim McArthur

Before that, he will be appearing at the Stables Theatre in his solo show, Sondheim Divas.

“It’s a show where I sing some of the leading lady songs from Sondheim’s musicals. I have performed this show in New York, Chicago and London. I am actually doing a little tour of it.”

For three years Tim hosted and performed Cabaret Nights for the Sondheim Society, each month performing various songs from Sondheim’s varied catalogue. Tim was inspired to relook at all of the leading ladies’ songs in Sondheim shows with a gender retake on them.

“If you love your Sondheim, you will love this diva show!”

Among dates in Manchester, Newcastle and London, Tim plays The Stables Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, November 20 at 7.30pm.

Tim’s professional Sondheim credits include roles in Into The Woods, Company, You’re Gonna Love Tomorrow and Assassins and he has directed A Little Night Music, Follies and Sweeney Todd.

This diva show has been performed at The Arts Theatre (London) The Pride Arts Centre in Chicago and The Tada Theatre in NYC.

His cabaret appearances have included performing at venues such as Feinstein’s 54 Below (NYC), New Space Theatre (Cape Town), Don’t Tell Mama (NYC), The Theatre Lounge (KL) The Purcell Room and London Hippodrome.

Tim is an actor, presenter and theatre director.

Before the pandemic hit, he took part as host for SingEasy and presenter on Stages The Musical Theatre Festival on the Explorer of The Seas.

He returned to Chicago to perform his new solo show Live, Laugh and Love at Drews on Halstead.

He has also spent several months doing interactive story telling as a panto dame for the Toy Project.

2021 projects include Duncan and Tim’s Big Camp Show (a UK tour with Duncan James) Tim McArthur interviews Chris Biggins, a tour of his Sondheim Diva show and panto at the White Rock Theatre,

Directing work includes Eurovision Your Decision, The A-Z of Gay Sex, (ATS) Cream, Beans (Canal), Into The Woods, A Perfect Christmas (Cockpit), The Sunny Side of The Street, Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered (Jermyn St), Metropolis, Wonderful Town and A Little Night Music (Rose and Crown).

Since October 2020 Tim has been the official programmer of the Cabaret Lounge at Above The Stag Theatre.