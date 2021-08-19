Hard Bop Preservation Society Quintet plays Eastbourne date
Making a welcome return to Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne on Wednesday August 25 is pianist Roy Hilton, this time in the company of his Hard Bop Preservation Society Quintet.
Spokeswoman Annette Keen said: “The band name says it all. It's a celebration of the melodic, hard swinging jazz of the late fifties and sixties. Expect to hear music written or featured by Hank Mobley, Sonny Clarke, Horace Silver, Benny Golson and Clifford Brown, as well as standards and an occasional original.
“The line-up features some of the finest jazz players in the UK: Roy Hilton (keys), Steve Waterman (trumpet), Andy Panayi (sax/flute), Simon Thorpe (bass) and Bobby Worth (drums). With a personnel like that it's not surprising that this band has never failed to swing!
“The venue is the Fishermen's Club, Royal Parade, BN22 7AA. Tickets are £10 on the door on the night (if still available), or in advance from www.WeGotTickets.com (booking fee applies).
“Doors open at 7.15pm, and the music starts at 8pm, finishing at around 10.30pm. There is ample parking immediately next to the venue and drinks are at club prices.”