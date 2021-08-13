Hanover Band to play Hastings date

Hanover Band

All concerts start at 2pm.

The Hanover Band will play Beethoven’s Wind Octet Opus 13 and the Mozart Serenade No 10 K361, known as the Gran Partita, at bandstands along the south-east coast.

The classical orchestra performs symphony and choral works using instruments from the 18th and 19th century. It is using a £75,000 grant awarded by the government’s Culture Recovery Fund to put on the concerts in preparation for its return to the concert hall.

The fund has allowed the orchestra to continue playing at a time when it has not been economically viable, helping to secure its future survival by creating employment opportunities for musicians, providing audiences and communities with experiences to enjoy live music in high-quality arts and culture.

The orchestra has developed a programme which will involve 13 wind players known as the Harmonie, which was the original name for the wind section of an orchestra.