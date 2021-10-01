Eastbourne welcomes back the Superstars of Wrestling

The Fox Kian Kelly

Spokeswoman Laura May Sivers said: “The long-awaited return is finally here and October 1 the Royal Hippodrome theatre will be transformed into a superb wrestling arena to capture the live atmosphere that you normally only see on your TV screens, two hours of live all-action family entertainment with wrestlers from all over the world taking on the very best of Great Britain.

“Over the years Eastbourne has staged some great wrestling action and would be seen on a weekly basis during the 70s and 80s, featuring such great names as Mick McManus, Jackie Pallo, Big Daddy and Giant Haystacks.

“Local wrestler Danny Driscol says it was always a favourite place for him to watch wrestling as child so it makes him very happy to be able to take part and compete in this huge event, five great matches featuring single matches, a tag team match and, to finish the show, the all-important Royal Rumble.

“Some of the wrestlers set to appear are former WWE star Oliver Grey, The Fox Kian Kelly, Danny Driscol, The Big Dogg, Mr Money Bobby Vegas and The Heavyweight heartbreaker Bullet.

“More stars will be announced on the evening.”