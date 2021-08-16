Eastbourne Bandstand focuses on unsigned music talent

The Bandstand - Credit Visit Eastbourne

Spokeswoman Tracey Drake said: “On August 16, 23 and 30, music fans can enjoy live performances completely free, from some of the town’s top talent as they take to the iconic seafront stage.

“The weekly showcase will see local groups and solo acts performing a variety of covers, as well as some of their own original songs.”

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise, Cllr Margaret Bannister said “The performance industry has been particularly affected by Covid-19 so we are pleased to be able to offer this launchpad for some of our best local talent who are desperate to showcase their music and perform for music fans after such a long closure.

“We’re delighted to be open once again and who knows, you might just catch the next big star playing their first-ever gig!

“The addition of the Open Stage Nights means Eastbourne Bandstand is once again hosting nightly concerts throughout the summer with Kids Party Nights on Tuesdays, 1812 Firework concerts on Wednesdays and a range of tribute shows on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.

“The Traditional Afternoon concerts also continue each Sunday, showcasing the best in silver and brass.”

Open Stage Nights are free to watch and pre-booking is not required.

Doors and bar open at 7pm with performances from 8pm until approximately 10pm.